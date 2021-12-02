In one WEEK, 22,651 Illegal Aliens from 40 countries Caught in Texas

















The Border Operations Sector Assessment reports are issued weekly to law enforcement but the public is not given the information.

The Border Operations Sector Assessment (BOSA) is a report of criminal activity, trends, and statistics from the six JOIC regions in TEXAS and Mexico that is disseminated to a wide audience of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

It’s kept classified. The Epoch Times secured a one-week report through FOIA but they won’t release past reports.

Reports detail drug seizures, gang activity, and illegal crossings—including the capture of individuals from terror-prone countries in Texas alone.

In one WEEK, 22,651 illegal aliens from 40 countries were apprehended in Texas near the U.S.–Mexico border, The Epoch Times reports.

That means in a year, there are more than 1.1 million illegal alien apprehensions along the Texas–Mexico border alone. The report doesn’t estimate how many individuals evaded apprehension.

The so-called mainstream media will not report it.

Americans have no idea about the extent of border crime and illegal activity throughout the nation.

DRUGS AND ANONYMOUS PEOPLE COME FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, INCLUDING TERROR-LEANING NATIONS

Law enforcement arrested 48 fugitives and 13 gang members. In addition, more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana, 669 pounds of methamphetamine, and 87 pounds of cocaine were seized. Also confiscated were 27 handguns, three long guns, and more than $188,000 in cash.

In the past 6 months, three separate currency seizures each exceeded $1.5 million.

Most illegal aliens from the communist, gang-controlled Central and South American countries, the numbers from other nationalities are cause for alarm. In the reported week, apprehensions included 57 illegal immigrants from Turkey, 36 from Romania, 26 from Senegal, 14 from Eritrea, eight from China, and three from Uzbekistan.

The U.S. State Department lists four countries as “state sponsors of terrorism”—Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

Although a handful of illegal aliens are caught in Texas each week from the latter three counties, hundreds of Cubans are flooding across the border and claiming asylum. In the week of the report, law enforcement apprehended 610 Cubans entering Texas, and 551 the previous week.

They are not coming for our values.

Related















