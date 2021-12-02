Biden’s Poll Numbers Are at a Well-Earned Abysmal Low

















The Trafalgar poll published Wednesday is very bad news for the incompetent president Joe Biden. Only 36.3 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance in the White House, and 59.1 percent disapprove.

A total of 89.7 percent of Republicans said they disapproved of Biden’s performance, and 8.2 percent said they approved.

Why do 8.2%, who call themselves Republicans, approve?

Among Democrats, 65 percent approved of his performance, and 31 percent said they disapproved.

Donald Trump regularly saw approval ratings of over 90 percent among GOP voters during his presidency.

Biden is almost 33 points underwater among independent voters (29.3 percent approve, 62.1 disapprove.

Trafalgar surveyed 1,082 likely general election voters—39.3 percent Democrats, 35.6 percent Republicans, and 25.1 percent nonpartisan—between November 11, 2021 and November 29, 2021. Of the respondents, 53.3 percent were women, and 46.7 percent were men.

It seems like they gave the advantage to Democrats by polling 4% more Democrats.

Quinnipiac came up with the 36% job approval number in November. Americans gave President Biden a negative 36 – 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion.

In that poll, Republicans disapproved 94 – 4 percent, Democrats approved 87 – 7 percent, and independents disapproved 56 – 29 percent with 16 percent not offering an opinion.

Losing Independents is a big problem. Democrats are crazy progressives. Don’t expect any improvement with them.

Biden is a disaster. His colossally disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation, high gas prices, open borders, his tyrannical overreach with executive orders and memos, and his handling of COV are causing his numbers to drop. Then there is his personal mental crisis.

