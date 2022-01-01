In the UK, Cases Rise as Deaths Fall

By
M Dowling
-
2

UK Statistician Jamie Jenkins says that 91.5% of Omicron cases in Denmark are in people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. However, the claim by the vax experts is that a person must have the two doses and the booster so this isn’t necessarily proving anything.

The AP reports that early research suggests that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death against omicron. Unfortunately, the AP has done a lot of harm to their reputation and credibility with their partisan reports.

In the UK, cases are up but deaths are falling showing cases are weaker.


2 COMMENTS

  1. But here’s the real question: Are deaths overall down? Or are total deaths through the roof last year? Are the “authorities” instructing their medical minions to classify deaths of vaccinated people as something other than Covid, to hide how toxic the vaccines are? I have suspicions….

  2. A cute meme shows a cat with the be a vector caption.
    The plague of the global Soviet Scwhab/SPECTRE COVCOUP has to go for at least another year in order for the Big Steal redux to come off due to the 23 CPUSA comrades retiring.
    Paul J. Watson is the best for keeping up on what is happening in Britainistan with some good laughs included and the funeral director who has been in contact with high positioned government officials while being on the front lines.

