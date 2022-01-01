In the UK, Cases Rise as Deaths Fall

UK Statistician Jamie Jenkins says that 91.5% of Omicron cases in Denmark are in people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. However, the claim by the vax experts is that a person must have the two doses and the booster so this isn’t necessarily proving anything.
The AP reports that early research suggests that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death against omicron. Unfortunately, the AP has done a lot of harm to their reputation and credibility with their partisan reports.
🚨🚨 91.5% of Omicron cases in Denmark are within those who have received at least one vaccine dose.
➡️ All the evidence is pointing to Omicron causing less impact than previous #Covid19 variants.
But vaccines wont stop you catching it – which is what some people tell you. pic.twitter.com/s6ynzoWLa2
— Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) December 31, 2021
In the UK, cases are up but deaths are falling showing cases are weaker.
🚨🚨 #Covid19 cases up 45% across the UK in the past week – deaths continue to fall illustrating that cases are becoming a weaker metric to follow.
◾️ England up 38%
◾️ N.Ireland up 88%
◾️ Scotland up 96%
◾️ Wales up 117% pic.twitter.com/TMfaF6qDHi
— Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) December 30, 2021
But here’s the real question: Are deaths overall down? Or are total deaths through the roof last year? Are the “authorities” instructing their medical minions to classify deaths of vaccinated people as something other than Covid, to hide how toxic the vaccines are? I have suspicions….
The plague of the global Soviet Scwhab/SPECTRE COVCOUP has to go for at least another year in order for the Big Steal redux to come off due to the 23 CPUSA comrades retiring.
Paul J. Watson is the best for keeping up on what is happening in Britainistan with some good laughs included and the funeral director who has been in contact with high positioned government officials while being on the front lines.