In the UK, Cases Rise as Deaths Fall

UK Statistician Jamie Jenkins says that 91.5% of Omicron cases in Denmark are in people who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. However, the claim by the vax experts is that a person must have the two doses and the booster so this isn’t necessarily proving anything.

The AP reports that early research suggests that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death against omicron. Unfortunately, the AP has done a lot of harm to their reputation and credibility with their partisan reports.

🚨🚨 91.5% of Omicron cases in Denmark are within those who have received at least one vaccine dose. ➡️ All the evidence is pointing to Omicron causing less impact than previous #Covid19 variants. But vaccines wont stop you catching it – which is what some people tell you. pic.twitter.com/s6ynzoWLa2 — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) December 31, 2021

In the UK, cases are up but deaths are falling showing cases are weaker.

🚨🚨 #Covid19 cases up 45% across the UK in the past week – deaths continue to fall illustrating that cases are becoming a weaker metric to follow. ◾️ England up 38%

◾️ N.Ireland up 88%

◾️ Scotland up 96%

◾️ Wales up 117% pic.twitter.com/TMfaF6qDHi — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) December 30, 2021

