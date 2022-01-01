AOC Says “Republicans Are Mad They Can’t Date Me”

AOC and her boyfriend were living it up in the free state of Florida which is quite hypocritic, but that is a typical commie.

P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers! — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021



Alexandria (Sandy) Cortez thinks Republicans are just mad they can’t date her, after Steve Cortes mocked her boyfriend’s ugly pale feet.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, LGBT people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

No, ya creepy commie, they don’t come much weirder than you.

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021





Related