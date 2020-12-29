“In-your-face dancing’ on peoples’ graves by medical staff

M. Dowling
The medical ‘professionals’ are still dancing while people are dying. They think they’re being cute, but to many of us, they look like they are dancing on people’s graves.

Once was funny, and all the rest is disgusting. They appear to be very full of themselves at others’ expense.

Mr. Castilo is right, “This country is so “f– up.”

Families can’t see their dying loved ones and these people are dancing.

Gross

Total jerks

They don’t have enough patients, obviously.

2 COMMENTS

  2. This article is BS in a brown bag. Our front line COVID fighters deserve breaks from the tedious, self sacrificing job of treating a mass of patients hour after hour, all day and night.

    You unappreciative pricks that think they don’t need a jubilant moment now and then can KMA!!

    • Not all hospitals are overrun. Not all hospital staffs are overworked to collapse. I’ve had to take people to the ER over the last few months for injuries. They were not swamped by any definitions of the word. There were no covid patients AT ALL according to the staff. Everything was illness from other causes or injuries of varying degrees.

      Also, explain to me why a “reporter” from any MSM can go to a hospital, any hospital, and there will be wall-to-wall people supposedly with covid. Yet, a citizen-journalist can go to that very same hospital moments later and no one is there. The staff is sitting around. The rooms are clean and empty. Surely they can’t treat all those people that the “reporter” showed in just seconds and get them out before the citizen-journalist arrives.

