Trump signed the Porkulus bill, then he invoked the Impoundment Act

President Trump agreed to sign the COVID-19 relief bill after at first rejecting it. He was under the threat of a congressional veto. Then he invoked the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, an obscure law that gives him the power to “redline” challenges in the bill.

The bill immediately renews increased unemployment benefits and protects against eviction and foreclosures. It also starts the process for further relief to be administered to those suffering from coronavirus lockdown protocols.

CONGRESS WILL DO SOMETHING

Allegedly, an angry Congress will remove the abundant “pork” in the bill. And they will increase the amount to be sent to families. In addition, they will address other areas of concern such as Section 230 and voter fraud. One can see this being slow-walked.

“As President of the United States, it is my responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by the China Virus,” Trump said in a statement, referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus from Wuhan, which causes COVID-19.

“I understand that many small businesses have been forced to close as a result of harsh actions by Democrat-run states. Many people are back to work, but my job is not done until everyone is back to work.”

The president said he was not pleased with some of the spending measures included in the bill.

“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child,” Trump added.

IT ONLY GOES SO FAR

After signing the bill, Trump said he would invoke the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. It is an attempt to boost the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000. The act allows the president to make demands to Congress, but it is ultimately up to Congress as to whether they will accept his demands and vote on the rescissions, and an administration—under the 1974 act—can only withhold or impound funds for up to a month and a half. According to the Constitution, the legislative branch is the entity that controls the federal funds.

It’s a strong message to Congress and a last-ditch effort to make them accountable for wild spending.

Judd Deere, the deputy assistant to the President, outlined exactly what will happen now in a series of tweets:

The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 28, 2020



