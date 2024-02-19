Independent Portland Journalist Arrested 3 Years After J6

Journalist and content creator David Medina, 34, of Sherwood, Oregon, was charged with actions he allegedly took during the January 6 protest at the US Capitol. Three years after the events of J6, the FBI, which has nothing much else to do as crime waves hit every major city, is still hunting down and arresting J6 paraders and rioters to support their case that J6 was another 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

Portland is a hellhole of leftist violence, but leftists can assault people and burn down buildings.

Mr. Medina was identified early, but they let him suffer for three years. He lost his wife to divorce (for whom he has nothing but praise), his mother is dying, and he and his 16-year-old went through some difficult times.

Mr. Medina has been charged with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and several misdemeanors. The FBI said he broke a sign and might have walked out with a flag.

He formerly worked with Prager U.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are freely allowed to destroy Portland and have the charges dropped. D.C. does the same, but if you are conservative, you will be hit with the most extreme charges they can put together.

Supporters of Medina set up a GiveSendGo page to help cover his legal defense fees. The page can be reached here.

THE STORY

The FBI raided his private residence shortly after Jan. 6 but did not take any further action against him until Friday.

He lost his job and is losing clients. He called the FBI to find out what was going on after three stressful years and losing a job with the local government. According to Medina, the FBI Portland branch told Medina to come to the office at 10 am on Friday. He said they were friendly and they would “figure it out.”

When he got there, they put him in handcuffs in front of his 16-year-old daughter, and perp walked him through the building. They said the US attorney had a DC arrest warrant on him.’

The Charges

They claim to have open-source images and video footage of him slamming the sign and holding a flag.

Medina said that he did not break the wooden sign or pull it from the door.

Furthermore, the court documents state that video footage shows Medina allegedly holding a flag inside and possibly outside the US Capitol. It was allegedly taken from inside the Rotunda.”

The indictment also noted Medina’s participation in another peaceful protest, claiming that he “participated in a ‘storm-the-capital event’ on December 21, 2020, at the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem, Oregon.

He said he did not support the violence he saw and helped officers. The FBI went after his private text messages with his cousin. They joked frequently about issues like this.

It’s become common for the DOJ/FBI to make private speech part of the J6 defendants’ charges. This administration does not support free speech.

Mr. Medina is a Christian

Medina, who has dedicated his life to Christ and working with the youth, said that while he does not regret being in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6., he would have never gone to the rally if he knew what would have unfolded. He opposes violence.

“I’ve been living with this over my head for the last three years, and I know I’ve been strong, and I know I’ve acted strong, but it’s taken a toll on me. I’ve lost my wife. Me and my kid have gone through a lot,” said Medina.

He explains his plight in this Instagram clip.

Medina, who has a large social media following, told TPM, “God has used my page and my work to bring people to Him, and I’ve had people that were far-leftists who are now conservative because of my work.”

He will plead not guilty and faces three years in prison. D.C. will find him guilty, whether he is guilty or not. It’s been written.

.@davidmedinaofa is a good father and isn’t a threat to anyone. He may have gotten caught up in the moment at the Capitol, but he’s not a violent criminal. Meanwhile, Portland FBI looked the other way when BLM rioters terrorized Portland for months and lit a federal court house… https://t.co/umXkRxbukM — Coco (@CoClarified) February 18, 2024

No one on the left was charged in threats against Mr. Ngo because it’s a two-tiered justice system favoring communists and anarchists.

Flashback: In 2020, my coverage of the ongoing Portland BLM-Antifa riots infuriated the far-left so much that they repeatedly made threats to beat and kill me. In this video, they announced this over a megaphone in front of the Justice Center and near the central @PortlandPolice… pic.twitter.com/N964QJoHeB — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) February 19, 2024

The Post Millennial has an exclusive, which you can read here. Trending Politics also reported. He won’t interview with the fake media activists.

