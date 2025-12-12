Indiana Won’t Redistrict

It looks like Indiana Republicans won’t join the fight for seats in the House after Democrats have bastardized the process and denied Republicans seats for the past several years.

The Indiana House recently passed a new congressional map aimed at creating districts favorable to Republicans. This decision followed months of debate and pressure from the Trump administration to redraw the map to eliminate Democratic representation.

The bill moved to the state Senate, where it failed. Some responded badly to Trump’s threats to primary them, but they were against redistricting from the get go. When will the country come first?

Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who supported redistricting, posted on social media that he is “disappointed” in the result, and said he will be “working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers.”

Mr. Trump has vowed to back primary challenges against Republicans who voted against the Indiana measure, and took aim on Wednesday at Senate president pro tempore Rodric Bray.

The final vote was 19 senators in favor and 31 against. Republicans have 40 seats in the state Senate to Democrats’ 10. Indiana has over 4.8 million registered voters and only 467,000 are Democrats.

Maryland has 36% registered Republicans and no seats in the House.

Connecticut has 42% Republicans with no seats.

Maine has 46% Republicans and no seats

New Mexico is 46% Republican, with no seats

New Hampshire 48% Republicans and no seats

Rhode Island 42% Republican, no seats

Hawaii is 38% Republican, and no seats

Vermont 32% Republican, one seat.

New York and California are going to almost completely wipe out the Republicans with their redistricting.

What is Indiana thinking? Do they want to lost the House?