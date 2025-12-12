This Is Why Rep. Crenshaw Might Sue Shawn Ryan

Representative Dan Crenshaw is threatening to sue Shawn Ryan, host of The Shawn Ryan Show. Crenshaw is threatening a defamation lawsuit over comments made by Shawn Ryan on his show. Shawn Ryan believes Crenshaw, a sitting congressman, is trying to silence his right to ask a question.

Ryan commented on his show that he wants to know how, on a salary of $174,000 a year, Crenshaw can afford his exorbitant lifestyle.

For instance, Crenshaw recently hosted an elaborate 40th birthday party and hired the famous DJ Steve Aoki. Mr. Aocki makes $200,000 to $300,000 per event.

“These are legitimate questions,” Ryan said. “And to be honest, I didn’t even mention Dan Crenshaw’s name in that initial conversation.”

“I just brought up the fact that he was having Steve Aoki, a major DJ, spin at his party. And then, you know, let’s fast forward a couple of years, and they got Steve Aoki DJing their 40th birthday party. How does that happen?”

I did a quick Google search and found that in 2015, Dan Crenshaw‘s wealth was about $1.4 million, but today it exceeds $8 million.

However, Crenshaw posted a GROK estimation of his net worth at $1.4 million. He also said he never hired Aocki. He bought a ticket to one of his performances.

According to Shawn Ryan, as a result of asking the question, he received a message from Dan Crenshaw noting that he, Crenshaw, heard about this from his “boys at six.” Sean Ryan knows what that means—it’s SEAL Team Six, one of the most elite units in the United States, and perhaps the world. Both Dan Crenshaw and Sean Ryan are former Navy SEALs, and Ryan saw this as a serious threat.

Crenshaw responded on X:

Sorry Shawn, but it is not believable that a fellow SEAL actually read this message and believed I was threatening to “whoop his ass.” https://t.co/TRqa9sRb26 pic.twitter.com/jzC2blMXj5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 12, 2025

Crenshaw wants Sean Ryan to remove the show in question, stop mentioning him, and apologize—all of which Sean Ryan refuses to do. Ryan feels this entire effort by Crenshaw isn’t really about suing but about silencing him. A sitting U.S. congressman sending a threatening message to intimidate a show host who seeks the truth and asks legitimate questions is unacceptable.

Ryan mentioned that Crenshaw also once threatened to kill Tucker Carlson and said, “I’m not kidding,” after the host took the comment as a joke. That is one reason why Shawn Ryan took it very seriously. Crenshaw claimed that Ryan’s comments are based on “trending narratives” rather than facts. Shawn Ryan offered to have him on his show to present facts, especially about Crenshaw’s wealth.