Judge Rules Trump Admin Has No Authority to Deport Abrego

Two judges found Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an M-13 gangbanger. It makes no difference to Democrats. A District Judge ruled that Abrego must remain free from ICE custody.

This order came from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis claimed that the Trump administration lacked the legal authority to continue holding Abrego. He is the left’s new hero.

On Thursday, leftist Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the Trump administration lacked the legal authority to continue holding Abrego in an immigration detention center.

The same judge blocked the government from detaining Kilmore Abrego Garcia at a scheduled Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in on Friday morning.

We are now to believe that the president of the United States does not have the power to detain the accused gangbanger who came into the country illegally. We must also believe that this judge has the power to keep him free. Biden could bring in twenty million unvetted people illegally, but Trump can’t get rid of one criminal.

Abrego, the Hero Criminal Illegal Alien

The wife-beating Democrat hero stood outside the courthouse and said in Spanish,

“I stand before you as a free man, and I want you to remember me this way, with my head held up high,” Abrego said. “I stand here today with my head held up high, and I will continue to fight and stand firm against all the injustices this government has done upon me.”

“Regardless of this administration,” Abrego said, “I believe this is a country of laws. and I believe that this injustice will come to an end.”

On Friday, Judge Xinis granted a request by his attorneys that blocks the Trump administration from re-detaining Abrego. This will continue until she can conduct a hearing on the Temporary Restraining Order his attorneys had filed. Xinis also reminded the parties of her order from months ago. It says the government must give Abrego 72 hours of written notice if they intend to deport him to another country.

It is very clear that he has been notified over and over. He has been offered deportation to country after country, any country he wants, but he won’t go.

Abrego’s legal team said Thursday afternoon that he was released.

“Garcia is in the car. He has left the center,” the team said.

Democrats demand open borders, and want to make it illegal to deport even criminal aliens.