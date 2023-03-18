Indictments of Trump in Manhattan and Fulton County Reportedly Imminent

According to the news, if you believe them, the district attorneys in Fulton County, Georgia, and Manhattan, New York, will soon announce indictments of Donald Trump.

The New York indictment looks especially imminent. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been determined to indict him since 2017.

Mike Davis of the Article III Project wrote today that “Even The New York Times admits the case is a stretch: “The case against the former president hinges on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws.”

They don’t care. If they want to indict, they will, and getting a fair trial in Manhattan or Fulton County is near impossible.

Disgusted by Trump

Davis quoted the former New York prosecutor Mark Pomerantz said that unlike prosecuting “killers,” prosecuting Mr. Trump made him emotional, as Trump “disgusted” him.

As Davis writes, the now-former prosecutor wrote in his book that he “would have paid the District Attorney’s Office for the opportunity to prosecute President Trump.”

The focus of the Manhattan DA’s office isn’t on criminals; it’s on political opponents.

Davis writes, “This is an attempt to undermine a presidential candidate in order to curry favor with Democrat officials while ignoring New Yorkers’ concern with rising crime in New York City.”

“Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis convened a special grand jury in Atlanta to try to secure charges against Mr. Trump. The foreperson of the special grand jury went on a national media tour, where she gleefully fantasized about taking down Mr. Trump,” Davis says.

Davis said she “appears to be targeting Trump for actions protected by the First Amendment. It’s only illegal to challenge election results in third-world Marxist hellholes. It’s not criminal to lobby other politicians. If political arm-twisting were illegal, then every politician in America would be in prison.”

“These two prosecutions are intended to kneecap Mr. Trump with the 2024 presidential election on the horizon. Mr. Trump remains the Republican frontrunner, and he is ahead of Joe Biden in recent polls,” Davis says.

“These district attorneys are attempting to force Mr. Trump out of the race with bogus legal theories…because they are terrified of a fair election.”

“But while the use of our courts to score political points might not succeed as planned for Democrats, it will succeed in causing permanent damage to our nation. For all the Democrat talk of “protecting democracy,” weaponized prosecution is a blatant attempt to steal control from voters. “

“Every time a prosecutor’s office becomes more focused on targeting political opponents than protecting its citizens, we become more like the countries we used to liberate.”

