As Iran threatens to Kill Trump, target his properties, CNN gushes over Soleimani

As Iran threatens to behead our President and suggests they will target his properties, CNN is eulogizing Soleimani and Democrat media are siding with Iran over the death of a terrorist.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria gushed over terrorist Qassem Soleimani who is responsible for the deaths of more than 600 U.S. soldiers and Marines.

Zakaria told Anderson Cooper that Soleimani was “revered,” basically beyond words.

“It’s difficult to convey how revered he is in Iran. Imagine the Foreign Legion at the height of the French Empire.”

“This guy in Iran is a completely heroic figure, very brave,” Zakaria said.

Anderson Cooper compared him to DeGaulle.

Other than Khamenei, he “looms larger than any other figure. He’s regarded as personally incredibly brave,” Zakaria said, dismissing the comparison to De Gaulle.

WHILE DEMS SIDE WITH IRAN, IRAN THREATENS TO KILL THE PRESIDENT

Meanwhile, the Iranians are threatening to behead the President and we have celebrities like George Lopez offering to do it for them.

At the same time, Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman reports Iranians will target Trump’s properties.

“On Jan. 5, an Iranian official who advises the country’s president hinted that Iran is, in fact, tracking Trump properties. Hesameddin Ashena, who runs the Iranian president’s research outfit, posted a tweet, without comment, linking to a Forbes web page on Trump’s personal wealth that lists 19 Trump properties, mostly in the United States. The Trump Organization owns those properties,” Newman wrote.

The Democrats don’t care. They are too busy spreading Iran’s propaganda. Iran couldn’t ask for better supporters.

