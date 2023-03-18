Radical Leftists Push to Arrest DJT – DA’s Office “in Chaos”

Donald Trump has given a full-throated response earlier this morning to his potential arrest out of DA Alvin Bragg’s office. Since then, he posted John Cardillo’s comment:

NYC law enforcement sources telling me that the Manhattan DA’s office is “in chaos.” They’re telling me about 60% of the office wants no part of this and wishes Bragg and Reiss would just stop the nonsense. They all know there is no crime. Apparently all being driven by a small group of radicals at the top. Very similar to RussiaGate.

Soros Toady Won’t Arrest Criminals

There are reports that Alvin Bragg is preparing to arrest Donald Trump as soon as Tuesday, with the Fulton County prosecutor not far behind. Law enforcement is being prepared in case of riots as if it’s the Right they have to worry about in a Black Lives Matter-Antifa-dominated city.

Fox News reported there are discussions with Secret Service over handcuffing Donald Trump. These Stalinists are disgusting. They want to perp walk him because he wanted to make America great and fights them and their cneo-ommunist agenda.

Bragg got his job thanks to George Soros bucks. While Bragg makes criminals’ felonies into misdemeanors, he’s elevating a misdemeanor that Trump didn’t even commit into a felony.

Fox News reports that New York City D.A. Alvin Bragg is preparing to arrest Donald Trump complete with fingerprinting and “normal processing” all under a misdemeanor charge federal prosecutors refused to pursue. pic.twitter.com/h1oNHcHNeS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 18, 2023

McCarthy Fired Off a Response

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday said he is directing House committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for “politically motivated prosecutions.” This is in response to announcements of Donald Trump’s arrest, possibly in Manhattan on Tuesday.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy tweeted.

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by… https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

