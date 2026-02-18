Indivisible Tells Non-Citizens to Vote Absentee Ballot During the ICE Surge

During a meeting of the far-left group Indivisible, Shenna Bellows is concerned that if non-citizens are afraid of ICE arrests and deportation, they will be afraid to vote. So, she told these non-citizens to get absentee ballots and vote.

We are dealing with people who will say and do anything to win all the power of government. They have no conscience, and all they care about is their ideology.

They lie and cheat without any pangs of conscience.

How can people do something so illegal and do it so brazenly and get away with it? I think a lot of our Republicans see the writing on the wall and have surrendered.

“I think the greater concern with what we saw with the recent ICE surge was,” Shenna said, “with people, and I know many of you were involved in the ‘mutual aid networks of support,” we saw people afraid to go to work, afraid to try to go to school.

“Absenteeism in the greater Portland school districts was over 20%. We saw people afraid to go get groceries. And so my concern becomes, if you’re afraid to go to work, you’re going to be as afraid to go to vote.

“And so then that’s where our awesome absentee voting, protected by Maine Vote, was established over the years. You know we have 30 days of no-excuse absentee voting. People can call their clerk and get their ballot. They can go online and request it and have it mailed to them. They can make arrangements to get their ballots in other ways. IOrthey could go in person to the clerk’s office early.”

