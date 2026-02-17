JD Vance on AOC’s Taiwan Non-Answer

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s non-answer on Taiwan was painful to watch. I can honestly say that every one of my readers could answer that question. It’s almost impossible to believe she couldn’t come up with anything. AOC was in Munich trying to rebut Secretary Rubio and earn some foreign affairs credits when she gave that answer. She is the representative of Marxist intelligentsia in the Democrat Party.

Vice President JD Vance responded to her performance. He nails it.

She should go back to bartending, where she can do a lot less damage.