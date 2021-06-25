Inflation went up again despite what the legacy media is saying

Fox Business reported that Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, jumped 3.4% annually, up from the 3.1% increase in April, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. The reading was the strongest since April 1992.
Prices rose 0.5% on a monthly basis, slowing slightly from April’s 0.7% gain.
Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 3.4% annual increase and 0.6% monthly gain.
Overall, personal consumption expenditures rose 3.9% year over year and 0.4% from April.
Additionally, personal income declined 2% in May as the impact from stimulus checks continued to subside. Income fell 13.1% in April.
That’s great. We are indebting our great-grandchildren for a few months of funding.
Spending was unchanged in May. The prior month’s reading was revised up to an increase of 0.9% from 0.5% growth.
All I know is my gas costs twice as much and many restaurants are becoming unaffordable.
Diesel is $3.50 a gallon along interstate, food prices fluctuate wildly and there are always shortages now. Gas is just over $3 and also about $3.50 along the interstate.
Anything on sale at the grocery moves quickly especially if the price is right.
The extra big ass Sack N’ Save is now too small for the amount of people but it was just right for 1998 when it opened.
The 24-7 days are over so no late night shopping and there may be a limit on the amount a comrade can purchase at one time as part of the unity collective.
Estimates for replacing two windows and two sliding glass doors are at $20,000+ and $5000 deal from local handyman Builder Bob.
When will mommygov build the Wakandastan utopia so that all comrades can be equal and the same in unity?