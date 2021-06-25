New Book: Woke Milley calls antifa/BLM riots – ‘protests’ – not ‘white rage?’



















Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender wrote a book titled “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” and in it he attempted to make Milley look good but did the opposite.

Allegedly, General Milley clashed with top White House officials who sought to encourage the then-President’s behavior, as CNN put it.

ANTIFA/BLM RIOTS ARE PROTESTS

In discussing the violent riots that the Left likes to call “protests” or “demonstrations,” senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller chimed in, equating the scenes unfolding on his television to those in a third-world country and claiming major American cities had been turned into war zones.

“These cities are burning,” Miller warned, according to the excerpts.

According to the book as CNN interprets it, the comment infuriated Milley, who viewed Miller as not only wrong but out of his lane, Bender writes, noting the Army general spun around in his seat and pointed a finger directly at Miller.

“Shut the f–k up, Stephen,” Milley snapped, according to the excerpts.

That’s interesting given the fact that Milley is pushing Critical Race Theory training in the military, although he says he doesn’t know what it is.

POOR DISTRESSED MILLEY

While Milley was among those who were particularly distressed about Trump’s alleged attacks on senior Pentagon leaders, he was said to be on good terms with the President.

Still, Milley made a concerted effort to stay in Washington as much as possible during those final months. A significant concern for Milley at the time was how to advise Trump if he decided to invoke the Insurrection Act in the wake of civil unrest, according to the book.

Ultimately, Trump never invoked the Insurrection Act but repeatedly suggested doing so during the end of his tenure.

Both Milley and Esper were deeply opposed to the idea when Trump first suggested it last June following protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

According to Bender, Milley viewed the unrest around Floyd’s death as a political problem, not a military one.

He told the President there were more than enough reserves in the National Guard to support law enforcement responding to the protests. Milley told him that invoking the Insurrection Act would shift responsibility for the protests from local authorities directly to the President, according to the excerpts obtained by CNN.

Milley spotted President Abraham Lincoln’s portrait hanging just to the right of Trump and pointed directly at it, Bender writes.

“That guy had an insurrection,” Milley said. “What we have, Mr. President, is a protest.”

Burning ICE buildings and offices are protests?

Milley calls the January 6th riot and trespassing an insurrection but the communists and anarchists rioting, burning federal and state buildings, attacking police in the hopes of overturning the government are not engaged in an insurrection?

While most Antifa are white, Milley did not refer to their “white rage.” However, the Trump supporters were engaged in “white rage,” according to Milley. At least that’s how Milley expressed it at this week’s hearing.

HIS COMMENTS AT HEARINGS

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff angrily rejected Republican criticism of “critical race theory” in the military during a stormy Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

“What is wrong with … having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” Gen. Mark Milley asked. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military … of being, quote, ‘woke,’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

“I want to understand white rage and I’m white,” he said. “What caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution.”

