Influential US scientist admits he lied about COV leak theory to silence

The Sentinel was fact-checked and punished more than once for suggesting the virus might have leaked from the Chinese lab in Wuhan where they were studying these viruses. The social media Stalinists shut down everyone who dared say it was a possibility. As it happens, a powerful American doctor lied. He claimed it was a conspiracy theory and now admits he knew it wasn’t. He did it to protect Chinese doctors from online criticism.

Meanwhile, the President and everyone on the Right were silenced. So much for the First Amendment.

Dr. Peter Daszak, the president of the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, orchestrated a statement published in The Lancet medical journal in February about the origins of COV-19. This was before any serious research. The article condemned “conspiracy theories” that suggest the virus doesn’t have a natural origin.

He is not only corrupt, but he also corrupted the Lancet. Dr. Daszak also did the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party. That’s no problem for the Left as long as they like the results.

Daszak has worked directly with scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. They are studying bat-based coronaviruses prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. He was influential in directing two taxpayer-funded grants from the National Institute of Health to the Chinese research center.

SILENCING TRUTH SEEKERS

An email obtained by U.S. Right to Know, an investigative research group, shows that Daszak worked to significantly broaden a line in the draft version of the statement that had condemned the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was a Chinese manufactured bio-weapon.

“I think this is a bit too specific because there are other conspiracy theories out there,” Daszak said in the Feb. 6, 2020, email.

“Our current statement neatly refutes most of them by saying that ‘We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that 2019-nCoV does not have a natural origin. Scientific evidence overwhelmingly suggests that this virus originated in wildlife, as have many other emerging diseases.”

A spokesman for Daszak told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that his statement, which was cited by numerous news outlets — and by fact check organizations to censor unwelcome inquiries — during the onset of the pandemic, was meant to protect Chinese scientists.

“The Lancet letter was written during a time in which Chinese scientists were receiving death threats and the letter was intended as a showing of support for them as they were caught between important work trying to stop an outbreak and the crush of online harassment,” Daszak’s spokesman told The Journal.

So, make it impossible for the US to do the right thing for its citizens? This lie was used to demonize half the nation and mislead the entire nation. This isn’t science.

