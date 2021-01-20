Pelosi wanted crew-manned machine guns to kill Americans in DC

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told Fox News’ “The Story” Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked for “crew-manned machine guns” to secure the Capitol during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Cuccinelli and anchor Martha MacCallum were discussing 25,000 National Guard troops in the nation’s capital after the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6.

MacCallum brought up the enormous number of troops in DC.

“You have a division,” Cuccinelli said. “The last up of thousands of these troops was requested by the speaker through the Capitol Police. She even wanted crew-manned machine guns in Washington. That was rejected because there’s simply no use for that in a security arrangement for a civilian undertaking. Just — so some of this has gone beyond any legitimate security need.”

Cuccinelli defended the troops as “disciplined” and “professional.” He said they will perform as expected, but added that the state capitol buildings are also important to defend.

“The world is not about Washington,” he said. “It’s supposed to be about everywhere else, which is what the Department of Homeland Security tries to keep secure.”

The acting DHS deputy secretary confirmed that threats of individual attacks in different places are also “absolutely a problem” before criticizing those who focus only on Washington D.C.

“At the same time, where was this concern for the rest of America?” he asked. “But when their own butt was on the line, all of a sudden they want every troop and soldier they can find to protect them. And we’re perfectly happy to contribute to keeping them safe. That’s part of our goal and our job, but not at the sacrifice of the rest of America.”

“Congressmen aren’t more important than any other American,” Cuccinelli added. “And everyone in this country should be kept safe and that’s what the Department of Homeland Security has endeavored to do through this entire difficult year.”

