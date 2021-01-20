Sen Graham warns of being overrun

Senator Lindsey Graham warned Biden that we will soon be overrun by the caravans of nameless foreigners. Obviously, the communist Democrats know that and it is what they want. They are the new Democrats.

“If the Biden Administration does not immediately send a clear and unmistakable signal that they support the tough policies implemented by President Trump,” Graham tweeted, “it will be just a matter of time before our border is overrun again.”

Graham’s warning comes just one day before Biden will be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president. In the past week, a migrant caravan formed in Honduras began making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Migrant caravans are already forming and on the way to the United States under the belief that American policy will soon change and they will be allowed to stay when they arrive,” Graham warned.

Most of the people coming over now are criminals. Democrat communists don’t care.

