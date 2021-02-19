Influenza is miraculously disappearing









The CDC reports the flu has become negligible this year. It’s “unusually low.” The agency is reporting the lowest influenza-related hospitalizations since the agency began collecting the data.

The following is taken from the CDC website:

The Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network (FluSurv-NET) conducts population-based surveillance for laboratory-confirmed influenza-related hospitalizations in select counties in 14 states and represents approximately 9% of the U.S. population.

Between October 1, 2020, and February 13, 2021, FluSurv-Net sites in 14 states reported 173 laboratory confirmed influenza hospitalizations for an overall cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.6 per 100,000 population. This is much lower than average for this point in the season and lower than rates for any season since routine data collection began in 2005, including the low severity 2011-12 season. During the 2011-12 season, the rate was 1.6 times higher at this time in the season. Hospitalization rates stratified by age will be presented once case counts increase to a level that produces stable rates by age.

Breitbart reports: Some experts are attributing the low flu numbers to children resorting to virtual school due to the pandemic.

Maybe that’s the only reason but, and I hate to speculate, what if flu cases are going under COVID-19 because it’s financially and politically advantageous for some?

