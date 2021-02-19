Coach fired after privately objecting to BLM/Critical Race Theory curricula in K-12









A former Massachusetts high school football coach is suing the Dedham Public School district. He was fired for privately disagreeing with the left-wing social justice curriculum being taught to his children.

The curriculum is the anti-white, anti-America, Black Lives Matter/Critical Race Theory curriculum.

THE STORY

David Flynn was the head football coach at Dedham High School and had two children enrolled at different schools in the district.

His daughter was enrolled in Dedham Middle School and his son was enrolled at a Dedham Public School elementary.

Flynn is suing the district’s superintendent, Michael Welch, the high school principal, Jim Forest, and the high school’s athletic director, Stephen Traister, with the help of the legal network Judicial Watch.

Mr. Flynn expressed concerns about his daughter’s 7th-grade history class curriculum being changed to include coursework on race and gender equality and more.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S District Court for the District of Massachusetts, seeks damages for retaliating against Flynn for exercising his First Amendment rights.

Judicial Watch wrote on Twitter: The cancel culture, aka Stalinism, has come to high school football. Coach Flynn was fired for exercising his constitutional rights to object as a citizen and father to an extremist and racially inflammatory school curriculum in his child’s history class.

The lawsuit details that in September 2020, Flynn’s daughter’s seventh-grade history class, which was listed as “World Geography and Ancient History I,” was taught issues of race, gender, stereotypes, prejudices, discrimination, and politics.

The lawsuit explains:

In one assignment, Plaintiff’s daughter was asked to consider various “risk factors” and “mitigating factors” that two people – one identified as “white” and the other identified as “black” – purportedly might use to assess each other on a city street. Included among the various factors were skin color, gender, age, physical appearance, and attire. “Black,” “aggressive body language” and “wrong neighborhood” were among the “risk factors” purportedly assessed by the person identified as “white.” “White” and “Police officer” were among the “risk factors” purportedly assessed by the person identified as “black.”

Flynn and his wife spoke with the appropriate authorities to share their concerns about the curriculum. Eventually, they removed their children from the school. The parents wanted an unbiased curriculum.

A school committee member saw to it that Flynn was fired as head coach over an email he received from Flynn outlining his concerns about the curriculum.

According to a copy of the lawsuit, the daughter’s middle school instruction was conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. During her at-home instruction, Flynn and his wife realized that her world history class was forgetting to teach her something very important to the course — world history.

The proposed history class curriculum promised to be “the continuation of the Ancient History and World Geography” curriculum.

Related