Infographic of the New American Fascism

The Epoch Times put together this excellent infographic showing the vast government and private corporations’ censorship networks.
Mussolini described these types of partnerships as fascism.
The US and state governments sent 500-1,000 agents, perhaps more, to control and censor the speech of American citizens on Twitter. It isn’t only Twitter. All social media and most legacy media was affected.
The partnership controlled the narrative on Ukraine, the election, mail-in voting, vaccines, and more. Progressive Democrats have turned all media into State media.
The online dictionary defines fascism as a system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls, violent suppression of the opposition, and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.
Every bit of that fits the US government. Obviously, there are many varied fascist groups, and not all were socialist. However, the US movement is socialist. It’s a far-left movement.
Notice that as the nation moved far left, both parties moving left, corporations moving left, universities moving left, media moving left, and so on, our junk culture identified mainstream conservatives as far right extremists moving farther right. That’s a con which so many fell for. I guess some people can be spun around in a chair and told they are on Mars.
On the definition of fascism, which the US system is, the racism is anti-white. The nationalism must be anti-US, or reverse nationalism. Maybe we just call it global fascism.
Something has prompted Musk to be honest somewhat. He has enough honor to not help destroy the system which benefitted him so much.