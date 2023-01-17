Infographic of the New American Fascism

The Epoch Times put together this excellent infographic showing the vast government and private corporations’ censorship networks.

Mussolini described these types of partnerships as fascism.

The US and state governments sent 500-1,000 agents, perhaps more, to control and censor the speech of American citizens on Twitter. It isn’t only Twitter. All social media and most legacy media was affected.

The partnership controlled the narrative on Ukraine, the election, mail-in voting, vaccines, and more. Progressive Democrats have turned all media into State media.

The online dictionary defines fascism as a system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls, violent suppression of the opposition, and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.

Every bit of that fits the US government. Obviously, there are many varied fascist groups, and not all were socialist. However, the US movement is socialist. It’s a far-left movement.

Click Here to download the infographic.

Related