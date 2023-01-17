New Owner of Miss Universe Is a Bio-Male Who Says It’s a Win for Women

A man who is now a transgender woman said the Miss Universe pageant is now an organization for women that is run only by women. The only problem is he’s not a woman. He’s a bio-male.

CEO Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip told the audience it’s a transformative day at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans.

The bizarre speech from the bio male:

“It has been seventy years (that) the Miss Universe Organization [has been run] by men. But now, time is up. It’s the moment, really, for women to take the lead. … Welcome to the new era of the global women’s empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe Organization.”

“From now on, it’s going to be [run] by women, owned by a trans woman. … For all women, really, around the world to celebrate the power of feminism. Diverse cultures, social inclusion, (and) gender equality. Creativity. The force for good. And, of course, the beauty of humanity.”

“[I] was born as a trans woman who got bullied and sexually harassed by my own teacher when I was young; plus, I was not accepted by society because they did not want to embrace my differences. But guess what? … I chose not to surrender. I turned pain into power. And I turned life lessons into wisdom.”

“This stage called (the) Miss Universe competition, we can elevate all women to feel strong enough, good enough, qualified enough…”

