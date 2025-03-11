Infowars Reporter Jamie White Brutally Murdered in Soros DA’s Austin

InfoWars founder Alex Jones shared the news of Jamie White’s death, saying “those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

The far-right shock jock said in a broadcast on Monday afternoon that Jamie White, whom he called his “best” reporter, had been “brutally murdered” late Sunday night near his home in Austin.

Jones accused Austin’s Democratic district attorney and other Democrats across the country of “aiding and abetting” in White’s death by failing to control crime, calling them “demons.”

In his broadcast, Jones blamed local Democratic politicians, including Austin’s Soros District Attorney José Garza, for cutting police budgets and failing to lock up dangerous criminals.

