US Economy Was Drunk on Government Spending

The Biden economy was without substance and propped up by government spending. Employment was based on people here illegally and government workers, who produce nothing. Growth was based on government contracts. President Trump is trying to rebuild the economy for the working man led by the private engine, not government subsidies.

Americans were drunk on government spending and now we’re in rehab.

Government spending under Biden should never have been counted as GDP.

For everyone upset about the stock market, the Dow is down 1.1% for the year and the S&P 500 is down 4.3%.

It’s not a crash. It’s a downturn.

When Reagan stepped in, the market dropped about 10%, and the boom came.

For the first time in 15 months, jobs were given to more native-born workers than foreign workers. I’m sticking with Trump – short term misery for long term gains.

