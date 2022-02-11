Infrastructure Czar Won’t Tell GOP Where the $1.2T Is Going

Biden’s infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu will not tell Republicans how he is doling out the $1.2 trillion in tax dollars in an infrastructure bill that RINOs pushed through with Democrats. Republicans are trying to find out but Landrieu ignores them.

GOP members of the House Transportation Committee asked for briefings on his role and the process for disbursing the money.

Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, the top Republican on the transport panel, told The Washington Times that a request for a bipartisan briefing was made on Jan. 25 in a letter to the White House but it was ignored. They requested another on February 9th and that too was ignored.

The administration is using the money for the Marxist woke agenda, not infrastructure, and treating Republicans as if they were non-existent.

“With inflation spiraling out of control, now more than ever, oversight is essential to the effective implementation of the law and the use of the dollars it authorizes,” Graves said.

“The fact of the matter is that most of the building will actually be done by states, by the cities, by the counties, by the tribal leaders,” Mr. Landrieu said. “That’s why our team, and me personally, have been reaching out — extensive outreach to state and local officials.”

It’s clear Congress will have no oversight.

