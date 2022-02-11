Canada-Inspired NZ Protesters Are Brutalized by Ardern’s Jackboots

Scenes of brutality emerged on social media on Thursday after police in New Zealand brutalized the anti-mandate “Freedom Convoy” protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s hardline COVID-19 policies.

A nude woman was dragged away from the crowd after she attempted to make her way through a line of police officers who pinned her to the ground, one of whom appeared to plant his knee on the back of her head as two other officers placed her in restraints.

As reported by the Daily Mail, hundreds of trucks, cars, and motorcycles carrying thousands of people from across the country converged upon the nation’s capital of Wellington on Tuesday morning, inspired by the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.

Many brought Canadian flags with them, but Jacinda Ardern and her administration are communists. So, they brutalized the demonstrators.

The protesters are opposed to the mask mandates and Ardern’s ridiculously draconian and punitive COV measures in a country with almost no COV.

They want their freedom back.

Traffic was brought to a crawl as vehicles blocked roads around the parliament buildings and other locations around the city, with thousands of protesters demanding a return of pre-pandemic freedoms.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of parliament to hear speakers and shout slogans denouncing Ardern.

Police put up a barricade where violent clashes broke out between the police and some protest groups. Police were evicting them.

Speaking to the Morning Report, Ardern says she had no intention of engaging with the protesters at parliament, Newshub reported.

She wouldn’t, she’s the ruler and they have no say. Ardern won’t even let exiled New Zealanders return home with or without vaccination and that’s after two years. They are currently suing to get home.

New Zealand has a vaccine passport mandate and treats the unvaxxed like lepers.

Looks like the "fringe" is here. New Zealand pic.twitter.com/AAFngkBuaO — TheCrimsonWorm (@PrtyOfNone) February 9, 2022

New Zealand police get caught abusing anti-mandate protesters. Enough. This has got to stop. pic.twitter.com/B1XRw6gJE4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: New Zealand police are trying to ARREST their way out of a growing rebellion. The people are finally standing up to the tyrant. Watch this space. Another country inspired by Canada. pic.twitter.com/mZO3tWu0LQ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 10, 2022

WATCH: New Zealand police clashed with Covid protesters at parliament. 120 demonstrators arrested https://t.co/R1vB2uHaNv pic.twitter.com/xjPsyCrVJF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 10, 2022

Just in case you didn’t know, the New Zealand police and their Prime Minster Jacinda Arden are despicable. pic.twitter.com/dxz7rZTPkg — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) February 10, 2022

Protestors gather in Wellington, New Zealand to end COVID law. pic.twitter.com/bwOI4m8Lgm — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 8, 2022

