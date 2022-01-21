Infuriating School Board in Prince William County

An upset father named Jeff Darr explained at a Prince William County Board meeting that his 13-year-old child was sexually assaulted in school. He wanted to know where the rules and procedures could be found and he wanted the public to know what transpired.

The arrogant board members said they would not answer him and he could email or make an appointment to get answers. They seemed cold and rude.

At one point, the Chairman of the Board, Babur Lateef, said, “So, we won’t be answering you, but you can certainly keep asking.”

Having worked as a teacher and school administrator, I’d like to know how these people get off treating parents like this. And especially a distraught parent of a little girl.

The Board was mostly silent, and what also struck me was the stony faces in the audience. Why didn’t anyone support him? The father was so upset.

A school security officer seemed to put his hand on the father’s back at one point. Were they going to throw him out?

The Board later issued a statement that they notify the police when something like this happens.

Watch:

