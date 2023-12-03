Infuriating! VA Processes Medical Claims for Migrants Before Vets

Veterans Affairs is processing medical care for illegal aliens before veterans in what many describe as infuriating and outrageous. Sick and diseased migrants are pouring across the border and getting immediate medical attention, partly due to the Veterans Affairs. You can thank the criminals running the government for this.

Darin Selnick, an adviser to Concerned Veterans for America, is calling on lawmakers to investigate. He joined Pete Hegseth and explained that Border Patrol and ICE are using the VA to get healthcare and dental care through the VA and get it for free. The VA serves illegal aliens before veterans.

The VA is paying over 160,000 claims for illegal aliens.

Border Patrol and ICE are doing this on the sayso of the criminals in the White House.

“There’s a source, by the way, for this story,” Hegseth said. “It’s an ICE agent and a vet talking to Fox News Digital. He said, ‘We served in the military in this country, and we have these benefits to use in the VA. I pay an exorbitant amount of taxes to this country, and I can’t even get seen for basic needs. But illegals can. They can literally cross the border with all these pre-existing medical injuries or illnesses or whatever they have going on, and they literally walk right into a primary care doctor or specialty care doctor and get whatever services they need.’”

“And what we’re learning now, Darin is that the VA is part of facilitating the reimbursements and the payments for this. The VA is denying they’re involved in this, of course, but there’s a VA in front of the process by which these healthcare providers get reimbursed for the care they’re providing for illegals.’

“No, absolutely, I mean,” Selnick said, “the documents are true. I mean. You can take a look at these documents. Anyone online. There’s a portal online… they processed at least 161,000 medical claims…”

Related