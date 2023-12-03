Irish Lives Matter Is a Hate Crime in Northern Ireland

According to the BBC, Northern Ireland authorities say they will treat the posting of an “Irish Lives Matter” sign as a hate crime.

Graffiti is now a hate crime.

Local police said signs hung in western Belfast were hung in the neighborhood saying, “no longer accept the re-housing of Illegal immigrants or the excrement of other communities,” the BBC says. The slogan “Irish Lives Matter” also appeared on a nearby mall’s wall.

“It’s deeply concerning and disgraceful that these offensive and racist signs have been erected in an attempt to create fear and intimidate people,” House of Commons member Paul Maskey stated, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

He added there is “no place for this type of behavior in our society” and urged political and community leaders to support a welcoming community.

So, in other words, there is no free speech for people who say things that offend virtue-signaling politicians.

Gerry Carroll, a Belfast West representative in the Northern Ireland Assembly, claimed the “racist poison” had no place in the city.

“We are under no illusions that ‘Irish Lives Matter’ is a racist slogan which is directly counterpoised to movements against the oppression faced by black people and other ethnic minorities,” Carroll stated, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The representative called out the “far-right thugs” who are “nowhere to be found” when campaigns emerge to support the minorities the signs attack.

Irish Lives Matter is not racist, and these people are nuts. Instead of trying to deal with the problems they create, they are creating more.

The politicians plan to continue pouring illegal aliens into their housing development.

