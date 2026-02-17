Insanity: Mother Calls Police on Son Because He’s Right-Wing

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
This video is unbelievable. A hysterical mother called the police because her son has right-wing views. As the father assaults his son, gritting his teeth and cursing, the son says, “I just want to save this country.”

His father said he won’t win this war. The father’s hatred toward his son for having different opinions was palpable.

The son got out of the house in one piece.

I think you have to be mentally ill to be this kind of so-called liberal. However, we don’t know what transpired before the video.

