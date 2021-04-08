Insane and far-left! NY will give up to $15,600 in cash to illegal aliens









New York will give up to $15,600 to illegal aliens who lost work during the pandemic. The effort comes from a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget. It is by far the largest of its kind in the U.S.

New York was just bailed out with billions from federal taxpayers, and this is how New York has chosen to use much of it.

The illegal aliens are getting the money because they were [legitimately] excluded from certain benefits meant for citizens.

The state’s new $212 billion budget deal raises taxes enormously and uses much of the federal bailout to pay off illegal aliens who don’t belong in the country.

It is hard to quantify the number of undocumented families living in New York, but the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute said Wednesday that the fund could benefit as many as 290,000 people statewide.

That sounds like a very low figure.

Illegal aliens could receive up to $15,600, the equivalent of $300 per week for the last year, if they can verify that they were state residents, ineligible for federal unemployment benefits, and lost income as a result of the pandemic, the New York Times reports.

Others who can prove at least their residency and identity, and provide some work documentation, could be eligible for a lower sum up to $3,200.

This budget giveaway came from the progressives who control the all-Democrat state assembly and senate.

Illegals have been protesting for months, claiming they saved lives during the pandemic and basically, did everything imaginable.

Progressives say it’s the moral thing to do.

“To deny excluded workers benefits after we relied on them to get us through this historically difficult year would be immoral and unjust,” said Michael Gianaris, a far-far-Left Democrat and the deputy majority leader in the Senate.

Their morals don’t take citizens into account on anything really.

