The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is removing funding for its citizens to study in the United Kingdom. The reason is their concerns that they could be radicalized abroad.

The UAE no longer includes British universities in the list of higher education institutions eligible for state scholarships.

According to the Financial Times, this is because London decided not to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“[The UAE] doesn’t want their kids to be radicalized on campus,” a person directly involved told the outlet.

The move also means that the UAE will not recognize qualifications from these academic institutions. They are no longer on its accredited list. It renders degrees from UK universities less valuable than others, according to the report.

“All forms of extremism have absolutely no place in our society, and we will stamp them out wherever they are found,” Starmer’s office said. “We offer one of the best education systems in the world and maintain stringent measures on student welfare and on-campus safety.”

Meanwhile, the Muslim Brotherhood is not yet banned in the US, and its tentacles are everywhere.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has repeatedly questioned the UK’s decision to not declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Starmer's administration last year said the matter was under "close review."