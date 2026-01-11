Maybe Greenland Would Agree to Join the US

Not everyone in Greenland is opposed to being part of America. The clip below only includes a few interviews with Greenlanders, but who knows? Maybe they can change their minds. As part of the USA, they would be autonomous, but with mining jobs and military ports.
Polls have shown they don’t want to be part of the USA, but they don’t want to be part of Denmark, either. They are closer geographically to the US than Denmark, and they could have protection and the freedoms and benefits of Americans. They are people who value freedom, which is a major USA value.
They want to be completely independent, but they can’t survive that way. However, Denmark can’t protect them.
The clip is fun:
WOW! The people of Greenland are ready to be liberated from Denmark by President Donald Trump.
Greenland would become a target, more so if America was there with industry and military. Remember Pearl Harbor.
Nonsense. Greenland already is a target, with Russia and China sniffing around at present. A China or Russia-controlled Greenland would present a greatly increased threat to the United States, Canada, Britain, Norway and Iceland.
Northern Canada is also a target for those countries looking at Greenland.
There was one hell of a price paid for that mistake by Japan.