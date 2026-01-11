The 17 GOP Who Voted for Healthcare for Dead People & Frauds

It’s not easy to put these stories up because Republicans are not as dangerous to the Republic as Democrats. We want people to vote for them, but some make it very difficult. As Sen. Mike Lee said, “Zero Democrats in Congress vote like Republicans. So why do so many Republicans vote like Democrats?”

“Why even bother to run as a Republican if you’re just going to vote like a Democrat once you’ve been elected?” Lee said in a post on X.

He torched the seventeen Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass Obamacare subsidies for three years, knowing it is a failed system relying on money we do not have to prop it up. They could have at least made it one year. They were unprepared to fight, and Democrats know they will cave eventually.

Hopefully, the Senate won’t approve this.

Tax Reformer Grover Norquist Sums It Up

As Grover Norquist said, when it came time actually to protect taxpayers, they folded and voted with Democrats to fund 58,000 dead people on Obamacare exchanges and $27 billion worth of fraud.

They voted with 213 Democrats to spend $80 billion over the next three years to revive the Covid-era Obamacare subsidies, Norquist said. The COVID-era Obamacare subsidies were extremely high.

No efforts were made to address the fraud. Then they ran to cameras to brag about the $9 billion of fraud exposed to Minnesota.

They voted with Democrats to fund 58,000 dead people on Obama care exchanges and $27 billion worth of fraudulent, squander taxpayer dollars triple the amount in Minnesota, Norquist continued. They voted to make Healthcare more unaffordable.

The reason we are in this position is because Obamacare failed. It has radically increased premiums and lowered standards of care. It keeps us on the path to socialized medicine, which would be even worse.

The goal of Obamacare (ACA) was to drag us into Universal Stalincare. And once the government controls your health, you are really in trouble.

They know that, and yet 17 Republicans voted for it anyway. There are many other things they could do. Republicans put plans forward like expanding health savings accounts, buttressing health, sharing ministries, codifying ICHRAS and association health plans, slashing fraud, and more.

If lawmakers wanted to make healthcare more affordable and amenable to the patients’ needs, they could do it, but not this way. Not by supporting a failed program that makes everything worse. They didn’t even add any provisions to cut the fraud.

The 17 representatives who voted for this are:

Mike Carey, Ohio, Andrew Garbarino, New York, Ryan MacKenzie, Pennsylvania, Mike Lawler, New York, Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania, David Joyce, Ohio, Tom Kean, New Jersey, Nick LaLota, LI, New York, Max Miller, Ohio, David Valadao, California, Rob Whitman, Virginia, Jeff Hurd, Colorado, Maria Elvira Salazar, Florida, Rob Breznahan, Pennsylvania, Derek Van Orden, Wisconsin, Zach Nunn, Iowa, and Monica de la Cruz, Texas.

Some of these people are in purple areas, and the House is trying to preserve the majority. They could do the hard work of voting the right way and telling their constituents why they did it and what they want for them; that would’ve been hard, but they could’ve pulled it off.

Generally, they do what lobbyists and donors want them to do. George Washington never realized it would come to this.

Rep. Lee said, “Why even bother to run as a Republican if you’re just going to vote like a Democrat once you’ve been elected?”

We need the SAVE Act. This is the least they need to do, and now.

Begging Doesn’t Help

Rep. Tim Burchett has begged for a Reconciliation Bill. We still don’t have the Save Act. “Congress is bought and paid for,” Burchett said. “Gutless Republicans don’t want to fix Obamacare.”