Insane Video! Hundreds of Shots Fired as Truck Rams Police Cars Over and Over

This is truly an insane video as a driver rams police cars and a private vehicle. One vehicle went down a steep embankment and landed on a police officer. He was hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery. Hundreds of shots were fired at the driver until he finally stopped, shot to death.

This happened in Beaumont, California.

Watch:

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, about 9:57 P.M., deputies from the Perris Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a domestic violence dispute in the 17000 block of Ridge Canyon Drive in the unincorporated area of Perris, known as Woodcrest. Upon arrival, the male suspect was not located and deputies learned the suspect had a felony warrant for a violation of an assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, kidnapping, vandalism, and a domestic violence restraining order violation.

The suspect had fled.

When they caught up with him, he tried to flee again by ramming through the cars.

A Special Enforcement Team arrived on the scene and extracted the injured officer trapped under the car.

The deceased rammer was identified as 44-year-old Dennis McHugh from Glendora California.

