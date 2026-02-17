Mentally Ill Trans Father Kills Family in a Rhode Island Ice Skating Rink

The media took its time explaining that the Rhode Island ice rink shooter was transgender. The man was mentally ill. The drugs they give transgender people can make people much worse.

A shooter unleashed a flurry of bullets during a Rhode Island youth hockey game. He killed three people [his wife and two children, one a young girl] and injured three others. The wounded are critically ill. That attack was cut short when a spectator stepped in to help stop the tragedy, authorities said.

The latest report says he shot four family members and a family friend.

Investigators had spoken to nearly 100 witnesses as of Monday evening as they attempted to piece together what happened earlier that afternoon inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

The daughter said her father, dressed as a woman during the shooting, was “very sick” with “mental health issues.”

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said Monday that the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gun wound, though authorities are still investigating.

Goncalves credited an unnamed “good Samaritan” who intervened, bringing the attack “to a swift end.” She did not provide details.

The 56-year-old killer from North Providence, legally named Robert K. Dorgan but reportedly going by Roberta Esposito (described in multiple sources as a transgender woman), entered the rink and opened fire.

He was divorced, but it didn’t save his family’s lives.

This killer’s surviving daughter in the video below has to go on with her entire family killed. The father needed to be in an insane asylum, not pumped up with transgender drugs.

🚨: BREAKING: The daughter of the Rhode Island ice rink shooter says her father was “very sick” He was reportedly dressed in women’s clothing when the shooting took place. Transgenderism is a sickness that is spreading rapidly. h/t: @jackunheard pic.twitter.com/6RAmPkc3eL — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 17, 2026

BREAKING – Newly uncovered post from the man who shot his family at an ice rink in Rhode Island, Robert Dorgan, shows him threatening to “go berserk” over people not accepting trans ideology. pic.twitter.com/7nmZYK7Qwo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 17, 2026