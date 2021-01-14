Trump ordered declassification and release of Obamagate intel docs

President Trump ordered the declassification and release of intelligence documents from Obamagate by Monday. The MSM will ignore it.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @jsolomonReports reports that Pres. Trump has ordered the declassification of intelligence docs from Obamagate, including Christopher Steele’s debriefings and FBI asset Stefan Halper’s instructions. Expected to be released tomorrow or Monday. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/8xFBV6wMPQ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 14, 2021

THEY SPIED ON OUR CAMPAIGN

In August, Trump told Lou Dobbs that the investigation into the Obama administration spying on his campaign includes “breathtaking” details. He said that the spying goes “beyond what anybody ever thought even possible.”

“We caught President Obama and Biden spying on the campaign. Biden was even saying using the Logan Act, which is exactly what they used on Flynn, they used the Logan Act and they had it down in writing at a White House meeting where President Obama and Vice President were there, Biden suggested the Logan Act,” said President Trump.

“I caught them and we caught them spying, using the intelligence apparatus of our country to spy on an opponent’s or the opposing party’s campaign, both before and after the election,” he said.

“It’s a horrible thing that took place,” said Trump, “and it should never be allowed to happen to another president.”

WATCH:

Exposing Obamagate: @realDonaldTrump says he caught Biden & Obama spying on his campaign and it is breathtaking what the Department of Justice has found. #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/KyYIjld9h1 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 4, 2020

