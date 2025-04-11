Insubordinate US Space Force Colonel Relieved of Her Command

Colonel Susan Meyers of the U.S. Space Force, stationed at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, was relieved of her command following an email she sent to base personnel.

The email criticized Vice President JD Vance’s visit and expressed concerns that the issues discussed did not reflect the situation at Pituffik. According to official statements, Meyers was removed due to a “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

The Colonel emailed US troops stationed in Greenland opposing Trump’s so-called ‘Operation Greenland.’ She also emailed Greenland and Danish civilians who work on the base.

Meyers undoubtedly knew this would be the result. What she did was direct insubordination.

She sent a letter that should only go to her direct superior, not personnel and foreign civilians.

Sean Parnell, the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs & Chief Pentagon Spokesman, said on X, “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.

Kurt Schlichter, a colonel, wrote: This officer was relieved of command tonight. This was absolutely necessary and proper. It’s a lesson to all officers that their political opinions have zero business influencing the performance of their assigned duties. It would’ve never occurred to me or my peers to do something like this, and we served under presidents who we did not appreciate politically. But we served a higher duty, the United States of America. Thank goodness, we have a commander in chief and officers appointed below him who recognize their duty and will enforce standards.

Colonel Susan Meyers, the Commanding Officer of the 821st Space Base Group, which overseeing Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, has been removed from command for “loss of confidence in her ability to lead” spurred by a base-wide email she sent on March 31st, days after a visit to… pic.twitter.com/reWTc4JQeS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2025

