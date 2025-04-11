Just the News and The Federalist released the declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents. This collection of documents is known as the Russiagate binder. It consists of seven files totaling hundreds of pages related to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, known as Crossfire Hurricane. The documents include sensitive raw intelligence of Russian agents.

The David Solomon Just the News documents are unredacted from Kash Patel. They appear damning.

It’s available for viewing on The Federalist’s Scribd page. Click the links.

