Just the News and The Federalist released the declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents. This collection of documents is known as the Russiagate binder. It consists of seven files totaling hundreds of pages related to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, known as Crossfire Hurricane. The documents include sensitive raw intelligence of Russian agents.
The David Solomon Just the News documents are unredacted from Kash Patel. They appear damning.
Nearly 700 pages of declassified records from the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into now-discredited claims of the 2016 Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia were turned over to Congress by the FBI this week and obtained Thursday exclusively by Just the News.
You can read the declassified documents below, reorganized by subject for easy access and listed alphabetically:
It’s available for viewing on The Federalist’s Scribd page. Click the links.
File 1: https://t.co/hmmLlyQU9D
File 2: https://t.co/uSYSsJBtT1
File 3: https://t.co/UusEEnN9vQ
File 4: https://t.co/bJQEjaKcVT
File 5: https://t.co/9e6mPbLwKb
File 6: https://t.co/xdN23hS68o
File 7: https://t.co/e8OFQ7i9gX
