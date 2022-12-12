Intel Agencies Revolving Door Into Social Media Exposed

Steve Hilton launched his own investigation of the infiltration of intelligence agencies into social media. The depth and breadth of it is shocking. Our government has turned against Americans, and intelligence agencies are weaponized.

The following definitions were in a newsletter I received today, and they are perfect in describing what our government is doing with its covert and extensive involvement in social media outlets. Social media was the public square, and the government deceptively and dishonorably controlled the narrative through social media. They manipulated America. Make no mistake, manipulation is evil.

The definitions below make the point.

BLACK PROPAGANDA

Black propaganda is a form of propaganda intended to create the impression that it was created by those it is supposed to discredit. Black propaganda contrasts with gray propaganda, which does not identify its source, and white propaganda, which does not disguise its origins. It is typically used to vilify or embarrass the enemy through misrepresentation.

The major characteristic of black propaganda is that the audience is unaware that someone is influencing them and do not feel that they are being pushed in a certain direction. Black propaganda purports to emanate from a source other than the true source. This type of propaganda is associated with covert psychological operations.

Sometimes the source is concealed or credited to a false authority and spreads lies, fabrications, and deceptions. Black propaganda is the “big lie,” including all types of creative deceit. Black propaganda relies on the receiver’s willingness to accept the source’s credibility. If the creators or senders of the black propaganda message do not adequately understand their intended audience, the message may be misunderstood, seem suspicious, or fail altogether.

Governments conduct black propaganda for a few reasons. By disguising their direct involvement, a government may be more likely to succeed in convincing an otherwise unbelieving target audience. There are also diplomatic reasons behind the use of black propaganda. Black propaganda is necessary to obfuscate a government’s involvement in activities that may be detrimental to its foreign policies.

SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

THE OTHER DEFINITION IS CONTROLLED OPPOSITION

Controlled Opposition: a strategy in which an individual, organization, or movement is covertly controlled or influenced by a 3rd party, and the controlled entity’s true purpose is something other than its publicly stated purpose. The controlled entity serves a role of mass deception, surveillance, and/or political/social manipulation. In most cases, the controlled party is portrayed as opposing the interests of the controlling party.

Everyone should know what is happening to them.

