Intel community anonymously reports they warned Biden about Afghanistan

















On July 8th, Joe Biden told Americans in a presser that it was not true that intelligence agencies warned of a potential Afghanistan disaster. Even though we don’t have a lot of faith in the 17 intel agencies, that did not sound believable.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a worthless partisan if ever there was one, said the intelligence agencies failed. But did they?

ABC News is hearing something different from the intel community:

But numerous U.S. officials tell ABC News that the opposite was true, insisting that key intelligence assessments had consistently informed policymakers that the Taliban could overwhelm the country and take the capital within weeks — essentially repeating the 1975 fall of Saigon, when helicopters hastily evacuated diplomats from the U.S. embassy’s rooftop as the North Vietnamese Army stormed into the South Vietnam capital.

The reason we think the intel community is telling the truth here is how could they not know? However, they’re WOKE partisans and could just be trying to save what’s left of their reputations.

Stars and Stripes reported that the Taliban have been working on convincing Afghans to lay down their arms as they steamroll through since Americans are going to leave. Certainly, the intel community heard about that.

“[U.S.] leaders were told by the military it would take no time at all for the Taliban to take everything,” an anonymous U.S. intelligence official told ABC News. “No one listened.”

Ridiculous Thinking

ABC reports: Other intelligence sources said that Biden and his team of advisers had reached their decision about the U.S. military’s withdrawal — which was all but completed on July 4 — based on a variety of factors that went beyond Kabul’s fate.

What an absurd idea.

Back to the CYA

“The intelligence community assessment has always been accurate; they just disregarded it,” an intel anon official told ABC News, speaking about the Biden administration.

Perhaps they’ve been too busy looking for Republicans to throw in prison.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, a fool if ever there was one, had said for months that such a collapse was possible but highly unlikely.

Just so you know, the Taliban wants to destroy the USA. They needn’t bother, we’re doing it to ourselves.

The US wasn’t prepared at the airport either. And, when the Taliban released prisoners from Afghan jails, many went running for the airport and many are jihadists.

US Marines run to secure aircraft as desperate Afghans rush the perimeter and reach the tarmac where c-17s are parked. Late Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/djERJQBDk7 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 16, 2021

