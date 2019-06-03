Intel’s Spying on Trump-What Did Schumer Know & When Did He Know It?

This past weekend we were reminded of a piece of information that had gone largely forgotten; but given recent newly formed investigations under Attorney General William Barr, could be a very significant.

It was a quote delivered by one of the most powerful, life-long swamp dwellers in the Democrat Party. He’s a pol whose behind the scenes, muckraking, modus operandi was at its sinister Machiavellian worst in the attempt to destroy the reputation and life of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The man is Chuck Schumer and, as Democrat Minority Leader in the Senate, he has the sway to root out, be fed, or influence info that benefits his deeply partisan agenda. We can be sure Chucky has access to anti-Trump people working in agencies throughout D.C., who’d be thrilled to either feed him rumblings, or make some noise that might hurt our president.

Which brings us to this rather astounding statement issued by Senator Schumer on January 3, 2017. “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” That was 17 days before President Trump’s inauguration, but right around the time the cabal of deep state operatives was holding meetings about which AJ Barr is asking questions; for which he’s received answers that are “…just not jiving.”

Perhaps Attorney General Barr could get some clarity by asking the seemingly all knowing Schumer, “What did he know and when did he know it?”