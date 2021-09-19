Interesting poll: Biden is underwater with Hispanics in Texas

Biden is underwater with Hispanics in Texas, but they and other Republicans want children to wear masks in school.

Fifty-four percent of Texan Hispanics disapprove of Biden’s performance while 35% approve. A majority of Texan Hispanics — 54% — want to see Roe v. Wade overturned. His handling of the border is 18 points underwater — 29% to 47%.

Unfortunately, 50% of Texans, including 57% of Hispanics, support mask mandates in K-12 schools. Only 20% of Texas and 12% of Hispanics oppose them. Similarly, 66% of Texas Republicans have worn masks in the last week. Why? The vast majority (77%) say it’s to protect themselves and their fellow Texans.


