















After Her Small Business Was a Big Bust “Tax the Rich” AOC Has Owed NY State Taxes

Celebrity pol, and former Westchester resident, Sandy Cortez, attended an elitist $35,000 per ticket Met Gala this week. On her long white dress were the words, spelled out in red, Tax The Rich.

This is from someone who failed to pay her state corporate taxes, beginning in 2017. Here’s what happened,

About 10 years ago, the know-it-all socialist and leading Democrat mouthpiece actually tried giving Latina, female entrepreneurship a shot.

Ocasio-Cortez founded Brook Avenue Press in New York City. The company’s goal was to publish children’s books. The outfit was set up to “develop and identify stories and literature in urban areas like New York, specifically communities like The Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a YouTube video posted in October 2011…” That was months before she filed incorporation papers for the company in July 2012.

Sandy relied on a New York City subsidized program called the Sunshine Bronx Business Incubator which aimed at helping start-ups in that borough. AOC “was featured on the city’s website for the incubator, and The National Hispanic Institute named her a social entrepreneur in residence.” Wondering if they meant socialist.

“You see a huge return on your investment here,” a 22-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter in July 2012. “People pay $500 an hour for consulting that we get for free by the water cooler.”

Somebody should have reminded the Boston College economics major of that old business cliché’, “You get what you pay for.”, cause in spite of the discounted workspace, coupled with gratis publicity and advice, the corporation completely flopped.

AOC’s “enterprise” did not, according to the NY Post, produce a single book from her publishing house.

What Ocasio-Cortez’s initial, and hopefully only, foray into the free market did produce was a warrant served by NYS on July 6, 2017, notifying Sandy she owed $1,870.36 in unpaid corporate taxes. A mere bucket of shells for the Tesla driving, gala attending, tax-grabbing gal, from Yorktown Heights.

Apparently, that whole paying “their fair share” thing only applies to her lessers. As of May 18, 2020, she still has an unpaid tax warrant with an outstanding balance of $2,088.78, according to the New York Post.

I wonder who paid for AOC’s foray into the upper echelon on Manhattan’s hobnobbing elite? If she can’t come up with a little over $2,000 for such a worthy cause as funding government, can’t see her springing $35,000 for a seat at the Met Gala table.

Rep. AOC tried to justify her 'tone-deaf' Met Gala political stunt Monday evening. "She's here to 'burn down' the very system that allows a ridiculous person like her to flourish," says @RubinReport. pic.twitter.com/cWX9oZuquh — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 14, 2021

Related















