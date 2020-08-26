Internal report on the death of Breonna Taylor sheds more light

The death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Metro Police Department officers is tragic, but more details are now available that change what we know or thought we knew about the case. It’s not quite as told, and there is an intense investigation going on. People need to wait for the facts.

The left, including the ACLU are angry the report was released and say the information is irrelevant.

To keep it short, the police had reason to believe Ms. Taylor was in possession of drugs and cash. She was not shot while sleeping. She was in the hallway. Her boyfriend fired a shot when police used a battering ram to knock down the door. That’s when police opened fire. The boyfriend said the police never identified themselves. He thought it was someone breaking in.

THE NEW INFORMATION

An internal report written by Louisville Metro Police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor on March 13 sheds more light on the reasons why they chose to forcibly enter her South End apartment the night she was killed, the Courier-Journal reports.

Taylor had more extensive ties than previously made public with an accused drug trafficker who was at the center of a larger narcotics investigation in Louisville. They might have been shared with the judge who issued the ‘no-knock warrant.’

There are multiple links between Taylor and Jamarcus Glover of Louisville, a main target in a drug probe that prompted police to request the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment.

The officers who burst into her apartment were looking for drugs and cash but found none.

Glover was arrested the same night Ms. Taylor was killed but he was released and is now a fugitive.

Mayor Greg Fischer condemned the release of the report. Some feel it’s a smear to dig up any information tying her to Glover, but it does help explain why they had a warrant.

Packages exchanged hands

LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes said Glover was seen walking into Taylor’s apartment one January afternoon and left with a “suspected USPS package in his right hand” then drove to a “known drug house” on Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Jaynes also said he verified through a U.S. postal inspector that Glover had been receiving packages at Taylor’s address, though that was later contradicted by Postal Inspector Tony Gooden.

The evidence it details includes the results of a tracking device placed on Glover’s Dodge Charger that shows it was driven to Taylor’s apartment six times in January.

The report includes photographs of Glover entering and exiting Taylor’s building. In the application for the search warrant of Taylor’s apartment, police said they suspected drugs and money were being held at the residence.

Glover made a call from jail about 12 hours after he was arrested at 2424 Elliott Ave. and after Taylor was shot and killed by police executing a search warrant at her apartment signed by Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw.

In the recorded March 13 call, Glover, 30, told a girlfriend that Taylor was holding $8,000 for him and that she had been “handling all my money.” No money was found at her residence during the police search.

Aguiar has said previously that Glover and Taylor had dated until about two years earlier and that they maintained a “passive” friendship.

But the recordings and other evidence reviewed by The Courier Journal show Taylor and Glover maintained closer ties.

On Jan. 3, for example, following Glover’s arrest on trafficking and weapons charges, he called Taylor from the jail and asked her to contact one of his co-defendants to get bail money.

Taylor responded that the associate was “already at the trap” — slang for a house used for drug trafficking.

Glover told her to be on standby to pick him up if he made bail. “I’m going to get me some rest in your bed,” he said, according to the recording.

“Love you,” he said, at the end of the call.

“Love you, too,” she replied.

The rumors claimed police went to the wrong address, but they did not. Taylor’s apartment was the target.

On Dec. 30, 2019, five days before her recorded jail conversation with Glover, Taylor posted a $2,500 bond for another man charged in the same case, 34-year-old Darreal Forest.

The jail recordings show that on March 13, Glover, while trying to round up cash to make bail on a new set of trafficking charges, called a girlfriend and told her Taylor had his money.

“She had the eight grand I gave her the other day, and she picked up another six,” Glover said.

“Did she tell you where it was?” the caller asked him.

“She didn’t have the chance to tell me nothing,” he replied. “She dead.”

When the caller asked Glover why he had left the money with Taylor, he said: “Don’t take it wrong but Bre been handling all my money. She has been handling (expletive) for me and … it ain’t just me.”

She hung with bad company.

THE SHOOTING ITSELF

Officer Mattingly has told investigators police knocked and announced they were officers and that nobody responded so they used a battering ram to force open the door.

Then the officer was hit.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot from inside the apartment, saying later he thought intruders were breaking in, and it hit Mattingly in the thigh.

It seems like the police should have been announcing themselves but we have to find out if they did or did not.

Mattingly and Cosgrove returned fire first through the doorway, while Hankison fired from the outside the apartment.

Taylor died in her hallway after she was struck five times by the officers’ bullets, according to her death certificate.

Taylor’s death has been widely and loudly condemned by celebrities, including LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyoncé Knowles. Both former first lady Michelle Obama and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris mentioned her when they addressed the Democratic National Convention last week. Meanwhile, they don’t have the facts.

There were ‘mostly peaceful protests’ in Lousiville for Breonna today with 68 people arrested. They don’t have all the facts either.