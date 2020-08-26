Susan Rice condemned SOS Pompeo for being “overtly” religious

After Pompeo spoke at the Republican National Committee Convention, former Obama Ambassador Susan Rice condemned him for being “overtly” religious. To her, it’s a bad thing.

Is that where we’re going – we must hide our beliefs, at least if we are Christian?

FOX News reported: “Mike Pompeo has been an overtly religious secretary of state, which in itself is problematic because again he’s supposed to represent all of America, all of our religions,” Rice told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Pompeo has often spoken publicly about his Christian faith, saying in May that he reads both his Bible and intelligence reports in the morning.

In a New York Times “news analysis” piece from 2019, correspondent Edward Wong wrote that Pompeo talking about Christianity and foreign policy has “increasingly raised questions about the extent to which evangelical beliefs are influencing American diplomacy.”

Their constant secular pontificating is okay though?

The reason is nonsensical. Everyone has some sort of belief system, even if it’s secular.

What’s next? Will Democrats ban Christians once they have the power to do so? It’s not far-fetched. That would be a disgrace in a country founded on freedom of religion. It would actually be Stalinesque.

Rice could do with a good dose of religion, she has no morals.

Watch:

