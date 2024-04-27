Interview: Howard Stern Kisses Up to Biden As He Tells Whoppers

Howard Stern has completely lost his mind. He interviewed Joe Biden and behaved like a pandering, sycophantic, and obnoxious beyond belief toady.

That’s the only interview Biden sits for.

I thought fake shock jock Stern was going to cry from far-reaching admiration and maybe bathe Dementia Joe’s feet. Why he didn’t scream out, “All Hail the king,” to complete the nauseating interview, I can’t say. Biden, for his part, sputtered trite sayings and whoppers.

Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire!

On Howard Stern's show today, Biden claimed… – He saved 6 people from drowning as a lifeguard (Lie)

– He received "salacious pictures" from women in the 70s that he handed to Secret Service (Definitely a lie and senators don't have secret service protection)

– That he was… pic.twitter.com/1SKlIAT88i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2024

How did ⁦@nytimes⁩ describe ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ lying to Howard Stern about being arrested at a civil rights protest? By saying Biden “appeared to once again stretch the truth.” He didn’t “stretch the truth” he lied. Why won’t ⁦@nytimes⁩ say Biden lied? pic.twitter.com/A9GqmSsclb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 27, 2024

Where do you start with these lies? Leftists love these lies, and they likely know they’re lies.

Howard Stern and Biden spew lies about Trump. This is not what happened on the Raffensperger phone call.pic.twitter.com/XJKdo6i5fZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 27, 2024

Black Face Stern:

Biden tells Howard Stern that he got arrested for standing with Black folks and Stern just goes along with it. While Biden was opposing the desegregation of schools and drafting his crime bill, this is what Howard Stern was doing. pic.twitter.com/LhugeXtGv4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 26, 2024

Related