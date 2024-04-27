Interview: Howard Stern Kisses Up to Biden As He Tells Whoppers

By
M DOWLING
-
1
16

Howard Stern has completely lost his mind. He interviewed Joe Biden and behaved like a pandering, sycophantic, and obnoxious beyond belief toady.

That’s the only interview Biden sits for. 

I thought fake shock jock Stern was going to cry from far-reaching admiration and maybe bathe Dementia Joe’s feet. Why he didn’t scream out, “All Hail the king,” to complete the nauseating interview, I can’t say. Biden, for his part, sputtered trite sayings and whoppers.

Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire!

Where do you start with these lies? Leftists love these lies, and they likely know they’re lies.

Black Face Stern:


