Interviewer Asks Damar Hamlin What Caused His Heart to Stop

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January, won’t say what caused his cardiac arrest.
“Umm, that’s something I want to stay away from.”
He also said he is still talking to his doctors about it. He is fit, and they didn’t find anything wrong with him. So, we’re back to where we started; it could have been the hit to his chest or the shot, or are we. Sometimes long pauses matter.
This is from a Good Morning America Interview on 02/13/23:
Micheal Strahan: Your 24. Peak physical condition. You can run circles around me right now. How did doctors describe what happened to you?
LONG PAUSE
Damar: Ummm (long pause) umm, that’s something I’m going to stay away from.
Micheal Strahan: I know from my experience in the NFL they do more tests than anything, and in the course of you having your physical, did anybody ever come back with any – saying you had a heart issue or anything that was abnormal?
Damar: Honestly, no. Um, I’ve always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic, uh, you know, human being, let alone athlete, um so it was something that was just – that we still processing – I’m still taking through with my doctors – to see what everything was.
I guess they don’t know for certain that it was the hit to the chest. If you even suggest it was myocarditis, you are a conspiracy theorist.
NEW — Damar Hamlin is Asked What Reason Doctors Gave Him For His Heart Stopping
"Umm, that's something I want to stay away from"
The real tell appears to be blood viscosity. The vaccine raises blood viscosity, this would greatly increase the strength needed by your heart to pump blood when doing physical activity. Under high exertion, something will give because blood pressure will spike, it could be the Heart, but it could also be blood vessels resulting is a stroke. Apparently, doctors are quietly putting patients on blood thinners. I wonder if Hamlin is now on blood thinners?
One thing I do know, Big Pharma and Government is lying to us and insiders are getting wealthy.
If you really look at all the video, you see that it wasn’t even a hit to the chest; the real contact was closer to the shoulder, incidental contact with the lung area.
His silence on the topic speaks VOLUMES. Too bad he is not as courageous in life as he is on the field.